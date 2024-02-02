GRAINS-Soybeans set for seventh weekly drop after poor US export data

Adds analyst comment, updates prices

CANBERRA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell on Friday and were headed for a seventh consecutive weekly decline due to disappointing weekly U.S. export sales and excess supply of cheap soybeans from top producer Brazil, where the harvest is underway.

Corn also slipped while wheat rose. Futures for all three crops were trading close to multi-year lows.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.2% at $12.00-1/2 a bushel by 0619 GMT.

It was down around 0.7% for the week and touched a two-year low of $11.87-3/4 on Tuesday.

Soybeans slumped after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported old-crop U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended Jan. 25 at 164,500 metric tons, marking the lowest for any week since the beginning of the 2023/24 marketing year on Sept. 1. EXP/SOY

U.S. beans are facing intense competition from Brazil, the biggest producer, where cash soybean prices have been falling as the harvest begins.

Meanwhile, demand for soybeans from China, by far the largest soy importer, is lacklustre due to a wobbly economy and a shrinking pig herd, which is reducing demand for animal feed.

Speculators hold large net short positions in Chicago soybeans, as well as corn and wheat, making them vulnerable to bouts of short-covering that could push prices higher.

Funds were net sellers of beans and corn again on Thursday but net buyers of wheat, traders said.

"Extremely short futures positions may buoy grains in the near term, but unless growing conditions are poor in 2024, the year may yield declining agriculture prices," analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence said.

However, Brazil's harvest is still better than it could have been without recent rains, and analysts expect good crops in Argentina and elsewhere in South America.

Argentina's grains exports rose sharply in Januaryfollowing the devaluation of the country's currency, the peso.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.2% at $4.46-1/2 a bushel, while wheat Wv1 was up 0.3% at $6.03-1/2 a bushel. Wheat was up around 0.4% from last Friday's close while corn was relatively unchanged.

Corn hit a three-year low of $4.36-1/2 on Tuesday, while heat touched a three-year low of $5.40 in September and has since remained near those levels.

Corn markets are well-supplied following a record U.S. harvest, but brisk weekly U.S. corn export sales of more than 1.2 million tons, near the high end of trade expectations, lent support to prices.

StoneX forecast that Brazil would harvest 124.5 million tons of corn, barely changed from its previous estimate.

