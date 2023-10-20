GRAINS-Soybeans set for second weekly gain on Brazil drought; wheat firm

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged lower on Friday but the market was on track for a second weekly gain as a drought in Brazil, the world's No. 1 exporter, supported prices despite ample supplies from newly harvested U.S. crop entering the market.

Wheat prices climbed and were poised for a third weekly gain, while corn was almost flat.

"Transport disruptions in Brazil due to the low water level in rivers and a lack of rains in supporting soybeans," said one Singapore-based trader. "The market is closely watching planting weather in Brazil."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.15% to $13.13-1/2 a bushel as of 1045 GMT. For the week, soybeans are up 2.6%.

Wheat gained 0.7% to $5.98 a bushel and corn Cv1 was up 0.4% at $5.07 a bushel. For the week, wheat is up 3.2% and corn has added 2.7%.

A severe drought in Brazil is disrupting grain shipments and slowing soybean plantings, underpinning prices.

Some grain shipments on rivers in Northern Brazil have been halted due to the drought that has sent Amazon river tributaries to the lowest level in over a century, according to a note sent to clients on Thursday by shipping services provider Serveporto.

Almost half of Argentina's 2023/24 wheat crop is in fair to poor condition due to the lack of rainfall currently affecting core agricultural areas, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said on Thursday. That is a 5 percentage point hike from its previous report.

However, the International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for global wheat production in the 2023/24 season, with upward revisions for Ukraine, Russia and the United States outweighing a deteriorating outlook for the crop in Australia.

Expectations of a bumper corn harvest in the United States are likely to keep a lid on prices.

Ukraine has so far harvested about 57.6 million tons of grain and oilseeds from the new 2023 harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

In France, the maize (corn) harvest was 74% done by Monday while soft wheat sowings for next year's harvest had reached 38% of the expected area, a FranceAgriMer cereal report showed.

Prices at 1054 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

598.25

4.25

0.72

CBOT corn Cv1

506.75

1.75

0.35

CBOT soy Sv1

1313.50

-2.00

-0.15

Paris wheat BL2c1

239.25

1.00

0.42

Paris maize EMAc1

205.50

0.25

0.12

Paris rapeseed COMc1

403.75

-3.50

-0.86

WTI crude oil CLc1

90.56

1.19

1.33

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.06

0.00

0.06

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jane Merriman)

