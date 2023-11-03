GRAINS-Soybeans set for fourth weekly gain on China demand hopes

Recasts, updates prices

CANBERRA/PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Friday, heading for a fourth consecutive weekly gain amid expectations of strong demand from China and worries about the weather in top exporter Brazil, while wheat was firm and corn edged lower.

Soybean supply is ample for now but low rainfall in northern cropping areas in Brazil is causing concern and lifting prices, said Vitor Pistoia at Rabobank in Sydney.

Dry conditions in the region - which starts to harvest around January - are likely to reduce yields, tightening global supply from around April onwards, he said.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.4% at $13.34 a bushel by 1145 GMT and up 1% this week.

Soybeans have risen 6.5% from last month's 22-month low of $12.51 but remain down around 12.5% from the start of the year.

China's soybean imports are likely to stay high through the fourth quarter, taking 2023 purchases to an all-time record, analysts and traders said.

Bolstering hopes for strong exports was news that U.S. agriculture industry representatives met with their Chinese counterparts in Beijing on Thursday to boost farm trade.

Recent data showed that U.S. soybean meal exports were well on their way to new highs this season after a bad soybean harvest in top soymeal supplier Argentina earlier this year.

Farmers in Argentina received 50-60 millimetres (2-2.4 inches) of rain on Thursday, providing relief to crops, the Rosario grains exchange said.

In other crops, CBOT wheat Wv1 rose for the third consecutive session, up 0.2% to $5.65 a bushel.

Corn Cv1 slipped 0.4% to $4.68-1/4 a bushel and was down 2.6% over the week.

In wheat markets, the Buenos Aires grains exchange cut its forecast for Argentina's 2023/24 crop to 15.4 million metric tons from 16.2 million tons, citing adverse weather.

Ukraine's grain exports rose by 20% to 2.5 million tons in October versus September thanks to a new Black Sea export corridor, the UCAB agricultural business association said, easing supply fears.

Commodity funds hold a large net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market vulnerable to bouts of short-covering.

Prices at 1143 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

566.50

1.00

0.18

CBOT corn Cv1

468.25

-1.75

-0.37

CBOT soy Sv1

1334.00

5.75

0.43

Paris wheat BL2c1

233.00

0.75

0.32

Paris maize EMAc1

200.00

-2.00

-0.99

Paris rapeseed COMc1

437.00

1.25

0.29

WTI crude oil CLc1

82.91

0.45

0.55

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.06

0.00

0.25

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Peter Hobson in Canberra and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Rashmi Aich and David Evans)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.