GRAINS-Soybeans set for biggest weekly gain in one month on US weather woes

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Friday with the market poised for its biggest weekly gain in a month on concerns over U.S. weather and strong Chinese demand.

Wheat rose amid concerns over the Black Sea grain export deal, which is due to expire next week, while corn edged higher.

Wheat Wv1 added 0.6% to $6.43-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 rose 0.4 to $5.02-1/4 a bushel. For the week, wheat is down 1%, while corn added 1.6%.

Portions of the northwestern Midwest are set to remain dry in the coming week and the key growth period for soybeans still lies ahead in August.

The USDA earlier this week projected massive harvests of both corn and soybean crops this year, despite drought conditions stressing plants during early stages of development.

China imported 10.27 million metric tons of soybeans in June, up 24.5% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday, as large purchases of cheap Brazilian beans reached the market.

Wheat traders continued to monitor dry conditions for spring wheat in North America, results from winter wheat harvesting across the Northern Hemisphere, and talks to salvage a Black Sea export corridor from Ukraine that Russia is threatening to abandon next week.

The European Commission is helping the United Nations and Turkey try to extend a deal allowing the Black Sea export of Ukraine grain and is open to "explore all solutions," a European Union spokesperson said on Thursday, ahead of the deal's possible expiration on Monday.

There is a more than 90% chance that El Niño conditions will continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter 2023-24, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

Forecasters expect the continued growth of El Niño through the autumn, peaking this winter with moderate-to-strong intensity, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn, soymeal, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

