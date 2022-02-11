GRAINS-Soybeans set for 4th weekly gain on South American crop woes

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged up on Friday to stay on course for a fourth weekly gain, underpinned by drought-curbed harvest prospects in South America.

Corn rose with support from falling forecasts for production in Argentina and Brazil, as well competition with soybeans for U.S. spring planting.

Wheat tracked corn higher as traders also assessed risks to Black Sea shipments as Russia plans naval drills amid a standoff with the West over Ukraine.

A higher dollar was capping the rise in grains, traders said. FRX/

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.4% at $15.81-1/4 a bushel by 1155 GMT.

The benchmark had reached a nine-month high at $16.33 on Thursday before closing lower.

For the past four weeks, it was showing a 15% gain.

Thursday's peak followed a steep cut to food supply and statistics agency Conab's official estimate of Brazil's soybean crop.

In Argentina, dry conditions in the country's soybean belt are igniting fears of a "productive disaster" akin to that in 2018, the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday.

"It is mainly supply side issues that are dominating the soybean market," said one Singapore-based trader. "The market is looking at lower supplies, even as demand remains strong."

A run of U.S. soybean export sales to China has contributed to the strength in Chicago futures.

CBOT corn Cv1 was up 0.6% at $6.45-3/4 a bushel. It was also set for a weekly rise after hitting a near eight-month high on Thursday.

South American harvest worries were supporting corn ahead of U.S. spring planting, despite uncertainty over Chinese demand and signs of corn losing feed demand to wheat.

"There are calculations going on for U.S. spring planting," Nathan Cordier of consultancy Agritel said. "The corn market doesn't really need to lose acreage in the U.S."

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.7% at $7.77 a bushel.

In a volatile session on Thursday, U.S. and European futures rallied sharply on concern that Russian naval drills could disrupt commercial shipping next week, before turning lower as traders saw no immediate impact. GRA/EU

Prices at 1155 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

777.00

5.50

0.71

770.75

0.81

CBOT corn Cv1

645.75

4.00

0.62

593.25

8.85

CBOT soy Sv1

1581.25

7.00

0.44

1339.25

18.07

Paris wheat BL2c1

265.50

4.00

1.53

278.50

-4.67

Paris maize EMAc1

253.25

2.50

1.00

226.00

12.06

Paris rape COMc1

692.75

6.50

0.95

754.00

-8.12

WTI crude oil CLc1

90.79

0.91

1.01

75.21

20.72

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.14

0.00

-0.30

1.1368

0.22

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Shailesh Kuber and David Evans)

