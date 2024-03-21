GRAINS-Soybeans rises to two-month high on Argentina weather

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose for a second session on Thursday to hit a two-month high, as excessive rains in Argentina raised worries over supplies and triggered short covering.

Wheat rose for a third session in four, and corn bounced back.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.4% at $12.14-3/4 a bushel, as of 1140 GMT, after climbing to its highest since Jan. 26 at $12.26-3/4 a bushel, earlier in the session.

Wheat Wv1 gained 0.6% to $5.48-1/2 a bushel after hitting $5.53-14 a bushel, and corn Cv1 was up 0.7% to $4.42 after climbing to $4.44-3/4 a bushel.

"The rainy forecasts for several production areas in Argentina have raised fears of a possible deterioration in soybean crops as a result of the excess water forecast," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

A new front of heavy rains over key grains regions of Argentina could be "very damaging" to the South American country's current soybean and corn crops and could dent production, a local grains exchange and a weather expert said on Wednesday.

Traders are also covering short positions, analysts said, ahead of the U.S. March 28 Prospective Plantings and quarterly stocks reports, which have a history of jolting markets.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soymeal, soyoil and corn futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of wheat futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Funds hold sizable net short positions in soybean, corn and wheat futures, priming markets for bouts of short-covering.

There was additional support for soybeans stemming from private sales of 120,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to undisclosed destinations, the first such announcement since Feb. 27.

Cereal and oilseed imports to China, the world's biggest buyer of farm goods, is set to remain near record highs this year despite a recent spate of cancellations as lower global prices and a domestic output shortfall prompt purchases.

Louis Dreyfus Company's (LDC) profits last year held close to the bumper levels of 2022, with the agricultural commodity giant saying its global trading network helped it withstand falling prices.

Prices at 1140 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

548.50

3.50

0.64

CBOT corn Cv1

442.00

3.00

0.68

CBOT soy Sv1

1214.75

5.25

0.43

Paris wheat BL2K4

199.00

0.00

0.00

Paris maize EMAc1

189.75

2.00

1.07

Paris rapeseed COMc1

453.00

1.00

0.22

WTI crude oil CLc1

80.82

-0.45

-0.55

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.01

0.58

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sonia Cheema and Tasim Zahid)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.