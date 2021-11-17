GRAINS-Soybeans rises as export demand in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures rose on Wednesday, recouping losses from the previous session, with support from hopes of rising Chinese demand for U.S. supplies.

Corn also inched up as a pause in a dollar rally helped U.S. commodity prices. FRX/

Wheat ticked up after a drop on Tuesday, holding near a nine-year high as the latest import tenders kept attention on tightening supply in northern hemisphere exporting countries.

The most-active soybean Sv1 contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $12.62-1/2 a bushel by 1303 GMT, just off an earlier six-week top.

CBOT corn Cv1 added 0.3% at $5.72-1/2 a bushel, and wheat was up 0.1% at $8.21 a bushel.

"Yesterday's pullback is considered more technical than fundamental," consultancy Agritel said.

A video call on Monday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has spurred hopes that renewed dialogue could bolster Chinese buying of U.S. soybeans.

Exporters also reported the sale of 161,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the third trading day in a row that a so-called flash sale of soybeans was announced.

In corn, the USDA said on Tuesday private exporters reported the sale of 270,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico, the second day in a row a sale was announced to the top buyer of U.S. supplies of the grain.

In wheat, a reported purchase of around 800,000 tonnes by Algeria and a tender being held by Egypt on Wednesday were set to add to strong global demand. GRA/TEND

The consolidation trend in grains also reflected a transition towards a southern hemisphere production season, with traders awaiting further news on Australia's rain-slowed wheat harvest and updates on soybean and corn planting in South America.

Prices at 1303 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

821.00

1.00

0.12

640.50

28.18

CBOT corn Cv1

572.50

1.50

0.26

484.00

18.29

CBOT soy Sv1

1262.50

11.25

0.90

1311.00

-3.70

Paris wheat BL2Z1

292.25

3.25

1.12

192.50

51.82

Paris maize EMAc1

246.25

3.00

1.23

219.00

12.44

Paris rape COMc1

693.25

-9.25

-1.32

418.25

65.75

WTI crude oil CLc1

80.26

-0.50

-0.62

48.52

65.42

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.13

0.00

-0.01

1.2100

-6.46

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

