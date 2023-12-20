GRAINS-Soybeans rise on US sales and Brazil supply concerns

Updates prices, adds details

CANBERRA/PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, helped by U.S. export sales, rising crude oil prices and worries over production in top exporter Brazil.

Corn futures inched higher while wheat was slightly down.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.25% at $13.15-3/4 a bushel by 1211 GMT.

Prices fell 1.1% on Tuesday as weather forecasts suggested that key growing areas in Brazil would get some much-needed rainfall in the coming days, helping crops.

But a farm survey on Tuesday suggested that heat waves and scarce rainfall in Mato Grosso, the biggest grain state, would see soybean production fall by more than 9 million metric tons to 36.15 million tons in the 2023/24 season.

StoneX analyst Arlan Suderman said he expected production estimates in Brazil to continue to trend lower.

"(But) the question is, will they fall enough to necessitate an increase in U.S. exports that requires higher prices to ration U.S. demand? We have no evidence of that being the case yet," he said, adding that the U.S. soybean market was currently adequately supplied.

In the United States, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that exporters sold 132,000 tons of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, the latest in a flurry of sales that have supported prices.

Oil, meanwhile, jumped towards $80 a barrel. Higher crude prices put upward pressure on the market for ethanol, which can be made from soy. LCOc1

Brazil overtook the United States in November to become China's biggest corn supplier this year, while also shipping the most soybeans during a quarter traditionally dominated by U.S. imports, data showed on Wednesday.

In other crops, CBOT corn Cv1 rose 0.2% to $4.73-1/2 a bushel and wheat Wv1 fell 0.3% to $6.21 a bushel.

Egypt's state grains buyer said on Tuesday it bought 480,000 metric tons of Russian wheat in an international tender.

The tender underscored how much supply is still available from Russia. Cheap Russian shipments drove CBOT futures to a three-year low of $5.40 in September.

Ukraine's deputy prime minister, meanwhile, said that 10 million metric tons of products have been exported to 24 countries through its alternative Black Sea corridor.

Prices at 1211 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

621.00

-1.75

-0.28

CBOT corn Cv1

473.50

0.75

0.16

CBOT soy Sv1

1315.75

3.25

0.25

Paris wheat BL2c1

222.75

-0.25

-0.11

Paris maize EMAc1

200.00

1.25

0.63

Paris rapeseed COMc1

428.50

2.50

0.59

WTI crude oil CLc1

74.90

0.96

1.30

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

-0.37

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Peter Hobson in Canberra and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sonia Cheema and Shweta Agarwal)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

