GRAINS-Soybeans rise on tightening edible oil supplies

Record palm oil prices drive soybean futures higher

Supplies from U.S. harvest limit gains in soybean futures

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained ground on Monday, with record edible oil prices driving gains on tight supplies, though a large U.S. harvest kept a lid on the market.

Corn and wheat also edged higher.

"Vegetable oil prices continue to be a source of impetus for (soybean) prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 rose 0.3% to $12.46-1/4 a bushel at 1105 GMT. Corn Cv1 gained 0.2% to $5.31-3/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 rose 0.5% to $7.38 a bushel.

Malaysian palm oil futures hit a record high of nearly 5,000 ringgit a tonne on Friday and posted a weekly gain of 10.2%, lifted by a tight supply outlook. The market was largely unchanged on Monday. POI/

"Soybean prices are firm this Monday morning in pre-opening in the wake of oil and vegoil prices. On Friday all products experienced profit-taking, although the situation remains tight," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

Investors in agricultural markets are awaiting production forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday.

Favourable weather across the U.S. Midwest is boosting harvesting of corn and soybean crops.

Strong demand continues to support prices.

European Union wheat exports have surged in the early part of the 2021/22 season as strong importer demand, a falling euro and high Russian prices boost EU shipments.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Oct. 5, regulatory data showed on Friday.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net short position in soybeans.

Prices at 1105 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

738,00

4,00

0,54

640,50

15,22

CBOT corn Cv1

531,75

1,25

0,24

484,00

9,87

CBOT soy Sv1

1246,25

3,25

0,26

1311,00

-4,94

Paris wheat Dec BL2c1

270,25

1,25

0,46

213,25

26,73

Paris maize Nov EMAc1

251,00

1,00

0,40

200,00

25,50

Paris rape Nov COMc1

652,75

-14,75

-2,21

418,25

56,07

WTI crude oil CLc1

81,47

2,12

2,67

48,52

67,91

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,16

0,00

-0,03

1,2213

-5,31

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

