GRAINS-Soybeans rise on sweltering Brazilian heat, export demand

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed more than 1% on Tuesday on concerns that scorching weather conditions in South America were taking a toll on crops, while the market also drew support from a fresh round of private sales by U.S. exporters.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat also rose more than 2%, recovering from contract lows on Monday while corn declined on burdensome supplies.

CBOT January soybeans SF24 jumped 16-3/4 cents to close at $13.46-1/2 per bushel. Soybeans were supported by drought conditions in Brazil that are threatening crops as a recent bout of rains has not diminished ongoing concerns over the hot and arid weather in key growing areas.

"For soybeans, it may be oversold a little bit and weather-related (with) uncertainty in the northern areas of Brazil and Argentina," said Bill Lapp of Advanced Economic Solutions.

Brazilian farmers are expected to reap 155 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2023/24 cycle, 10 million tons below initial expectations, after a drought affected Mato Grosso state farmers who planted their crop early, a consultant at MB Agro said on Tuesday. The forecast was below the 163 million metric tons expected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Soybeans were also supported by the USDA's confirmation that exporters sold 123,300 metric tons of the crop to unknown destinations for 2023/24 delivery.

Meanwhile, actively traded March corn CH24 fell 1-3/4 cents to $4.73-1/2 a bushel. During trading, March corn fell to a contract low of $4.71 a bushel. The market remained capped by the arrival of a bumper U.S. harvest.

CBOT March wheat WH24 finished up 11 cents at $5.72 per bushel after earlier coming within a penny of the prior day's contract low.

The USDA on Monday rated 50% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from last week and a bigger improvement than most analysts expected.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Paul Simao and Mark Porter)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.