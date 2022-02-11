GRAINS-Soybeans rise on South American crop woes in volatile session

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday on diminishing harvest estimates in South America, though trading was volatile a day after prices reached a nine-month high, analysts said.

Corn futures also rose on support from falling forecasts for production in Argentina and Brazil, wheat jumped at the CBOT.

Safras & Mercado, an agribusiness consultancy, became the latest private forecaster in Brazil to cut its 2021/2022 soybean crop estimate due to dry weather in key growing regions. The firm pegged the harvest at 127.1 million tonnes, down 5 million tonnes from January.

"The bottom line is that there has been no improvement in the South American weather situation and given the forecast into the end of the month, there may be more losses coming," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa.

The most-active CBOT soybean contract Sv1 was up 8-1/2 cents at $15.82-3/4 a bushel by 12:25 a.m. CST (1825 GMT). Earlier in the session, it reached a high of $15.94-3/4 and a low of $15.63-1/2. On Thursday, the market set a nine-month high at $16.33 before closing lower.

Thursday's peak followed a steep cut to food supply and statistics agency Conab's official estimate of Brazil's soybean crop.

"It is mainly-supply side issues that are dominating the soybean market," said one Singapore-based trader. "The market is looking at lower supplies, even as demand remains strong."

A run of U.S. soybean export sales to China has contributed to the strength in CBOT futures.

Exporters reported the sale of 108,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery to China; 30,000 tonnes of U.S. soyoil to unknown destinations; and 128,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Japan, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

CBOT corn Cv1 was up 2-1/2 cents at $6.44-1/4 a bushel, while wheat Wv1 was up 14-3/4 cents at $7.86-1/4 a bushel.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Shailesh Kuber, David Evans and Diane Craft)

