GRAINS-Soybeans rise on firm vegoils, Argentina's export curbs; corn, wheat steady

MUMBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures extended gains in early trade on Friday on an upside in vegetable oil and crude oil prices, and as top exporter Argentina plans to impose restrictions on exports.

* Corn and wheat were little changed after rising on Thursday as there was slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.25% at $11.00-3/4 a bushel, as of 0227 GMT, while corn Cv1 was down 0.13% to $7.53-1/2 a bushel.

* Soybeans Sv1 were up 0.79% at $16.81-3/4 a bushel, after rising 19-1/4 cents in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* A fourth straight day of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators took place by videolink, but the Kremlin said an agreement had yet to be reached.

* France's Strategie Grains said the war could remove about 11 million tonnes of Black Sea wheat exports and some 12 million tonnes of corn exports from the world market in 2021/22.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported U.S. corn export sales in the week to March 10 at just over 2 million tonnes, topping trade expectations.

* Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy products, is weighing raising taxes on soybean oil and meal exports as part of a plan to tamp down sky-high inflation, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices extended their rally on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade as there was slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, raising the spectre of tighter sanctions and a prolonged disruption to oil supply.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 US Existing Home Sales Feb

