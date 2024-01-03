GRAINS-Soybeans rise on bargain-buying; improved Brazil weather caps gains

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, as the market recovered from previous session's multi-month lows on bargain-buying, although beneficial rains in Brazil capped gains.

Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, while corn prices ticked higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at 12.79-1/4 a bushel, as of 0117 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since October on Wednesday.

* Wheat Wv1 gained 0.6% at $6.03-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 rose 0.1% to $4.65-1/2 a bushel.

* Rains are likely to benefit crops in northern Brazil this week, forecasters said, after hot, dry weather prompted analysts to slash production estimates.

* Brazil is the world's top soybean exporter and competes with the U.S. for business in theglobal market

* Higher supplies from other South American producers such as Argentina are also likely to offset any crop losses in Brazil.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. They were net sellers of CBOT wheat futures. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar rebounded further from last year's sell-off and global stock markets extended a New Year slide on Wednesday as doubts about the chances of a soft landing mounted even as the Federal Reserve almost declared victory in taming inflation. MKTS/GLOB

