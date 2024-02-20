GRAINS-Soybeans rise for second session; ample supplies curb gains

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Tuesday, with the market climbing to its highest level in almost one week on the back of short-covering, although rising global supplies kept a lid on prices.

Wheat edged higher after dropping to its weakest level in three months earlier in the session on pressure from abundant Black Sea supplies, while corn rose for the first time in four sessions.

"There is some short-covering in the market today but overall prices are depressed due to large South American supplies," said Dennis Voznesenski, associate director for agricultural economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

"On top of that there are improved planting prospects in the U.S. versus 2023 for the 2024 season."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.7% at $11.80-1/2 a bushel, as of 1240 GMT. Wheat Wv1 was up 0.4% to $5.61-1/4 a bushel, after dropping earlier in the session to $5.55 a bushel, the lowest since Nov. 16.

Corn Cv1 added 0.7% to $4.19-1/2 a bushel.

Brazil's 2023/24 soybean harvest had reached 32% of the planted area as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 9 percentage points from the previous week and above the 25% seen at the same time a year earlier.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week said that U.S. soybean ending stocks would climb to 435 million bushels in 2024/25, the highest since 2019/20, and U.S. corn stocks would balloon to 2.532 billion bushels, the most since the 1987/88 season.

In the wheat market, Russian export prices continued to fall last week amid weakening global prices and some growth in shipments, analysts said.

Meanwhile European milling wheat futures hit 2-1/2 year lows on Monday on stiff competition from Black Sea origins.

In news, Indonesian grain buyers are boosting imports of lower quality wheat as a decline in corn output last year following a severe drought linked to an El Nino weather pattern tightened the country's animal feed supplies.

Prices at 1240 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 561.25 2.25 0.40 CBOT corn Cv1 419.50 3.00 0.72 CBOT soy Sv1 1180.50 8.25 0.70 Paris wheat BL2K4 198.50 3.75 1.93 Paris maize EMAc1 173.25 2.25 1.32 Paris rapeseed COMc1 425.75 -1.00 -0.23 WTI crude oil CLc1 78.83 -0.36 -0.45 Euro/dlr EUR= 1.08 0.00 0.23 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Sohini Goswami, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Chizu Nomiyama) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.