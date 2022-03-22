GRAINS-Soybeans rise for 3rd session on strong demand; wheat, corn ease

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday with signs of strong export demand for U.S. cargoes supporting prices, even as South American harvest peaked.

Wheat gained ground as expectations of a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict heightened concerns over global supplies.

"We are in for a long war between Russia and Ukraine, which we did not expect," said one Singapore-based trader. "The war will continue to impact supplies from the Black Sea region."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.3% at $17.01-1/4 a bushel, as of 0232 GMT. Wheat Wv1 rose 0.2% to $11.20-3/4 a bushel, while corn Cv1 lost 0.2% to $7.51-1/4 a bushel.

Private exporters reported the sale of 240,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Slowing exports from the Black Sea region continued to support grain and oilseed prices.

Ukrainian ports remained closed and the country is likely to export just 200,000 tonnes of wheat during March-June, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday, as it cut its 2021/22 forecast for Ukrainian wheat exports to 18.3 million tonnes from 22.5 million tonnes.

Ukraine's spring crop-sowing area may more than halve this year from 2021 levels to some 7 million hectares, Agriculture Minister Roman Leshchenko said on Tuesday, versus 15 million hectares expected before the Russian invasion.

In Argentina, producers have sold 18.8 million tonnes of corn for the 2021/22 season, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the country recorded 1.3 million tonnes of corn sold between March 9 and 16, two times the volume registered in the same period a year ago, boosted by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has cut the global supply of the grain.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. They were net sellers of soymeal and even in corn and wheat futures. COMFUND/CBT

