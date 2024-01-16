GRAINS-Soybeans rise after cut in projected Brazilian crop

Adds analyst comment, details, updates prices

CANBERRA/PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rebounded on Tuesday from multi-year lows in the previous trading session, mainly supported by a cut in the projected crop in Brazil, but prices remained pressured by forecasts of strong U.S. production and stockpiles.

Corn extended its fall from the previous session while wheat recoup some losses after hitting a six-week low.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.6% at $12.32-3/4 a bushel by 1235 GMT after slipping to $12.03 on Friday, its lowest since November 2021.

The U.S. market was closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

Agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday estimated Brazil's 2023/24 soybean crop at 150.1 million metric tons, significantly below the government's forecast of 155.3 million tons and the 157 million tons projected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday.

The consultancy cited adverse weather conditions for the downgraded forecast.

Farmer group Aprosoja-MT has also predicted a smaller harvest in Mato Grosso state, a key growing region, than the government, raising concerns the overall crop could be smaller than many analysts currently think.

CBOT corn Cv1 fell 0.5% to $4.45 a bushel after hitting $4.41 on Friday, the lowest since December 2020.

Wheat Wv1 was up 0.4% at $5.98-1/2 a bushel after falling to a six-week low of $5.87-1/4 on Friday.

Wheat supply is plentiful after a bumper Russian harvest and with the USDA on Friday reporting that U.S. stocks were at their highest since 2020.

"The higher U.S. (wheat) prices in international competition are likely to have had a negative impact here. That said, U.S. stocks are still low at just over 1.4 billion bushels, having fallen to a 15-year low a year ago," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

Export prices for Russian wheat fell slightly last week amid weak global demand, analysts said.

India should harvest a record 114 million metric tons of wheat this season, its trade minister said, enabling the country to increase stockpiles without importing.

Speculators are betting on price falls for soybeans, corn and wheat.

Prices at 1235 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

598.50

2.50

0.42

CBOT corn Cv1

445.00

-2.00

-0.45

CBOT soy Sv1

1232.75

8.50

0.69

Paris wheat BL2c1

218.50

1.75

0.81

Paris maize EMAc1

189.75

0.75

0.40

Paris rapeseed COMc1

424.25

2.00

0.47

WTI crude oil CLc1

72.91

0.23

0.32

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

-0.01

-0.55

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Peter Hobson in Canberra and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sonia Cheema and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

