GRAINS-Soybeans retreat from 6-week high, but export demand limits losses

CANBERRA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Thursday, retreating from a six-week high scaled in the previous session, though strong export demand provided a floor to losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade Sv1 were down 0.2% at $12.74-1/2 a bushel, as of 0132 GMT, having firmed 2.1% on Wednesday when prices hit Sept. 30 high of $12.89 a bushel.

* The most active corn futures Cv1 were down 0.4% at $5.73 a bushel, having gained 0.7% in the previous session.

* The most active wheat futures Wv1 were up 0.2% at $8.34-1/2 a bushel, having closed 2.8% higher on Wednesday when prices hit a Dec 2012 high of $8.44 a bushel.

* Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, the fourth trading day in a row the government has announced a soybean deal.

* Algeria will take a substantial amount of Russian wheat in an import purchase of between 700,000 and 800,000 tonnes. Additionally, Egypt and the Philippines booked deals to buy wheat while Turkey issued a tender for supplies.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak in early Asian trade on Thursday, having lost ground on the pound and yen overnight as the U.S. currency took a breather while traders considered whether its recent surge was starting to run out of steam. USD/

* U.S. oil was under pressure in early Asia trade on Thursday after slumping overnight on a Reuters report that the United States was asking major oil consumers like China and Japan to consider a coordinated release of oil reserves to lower prices. O/R

* Wall Street benchmarks ended Wednesday lower on inflation fears and supply chain concerns stemming from retailers' earnings, with investors betting the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner than expected to tame rising prices. .N

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((colin.packham@thomsonreuters.com; +61-2 9321 8161; Reuters Messaging: colin.packham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.