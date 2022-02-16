GRAINS-Soybeans regain ground as South America weather worries persist

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday to halt a two-day fall, underpinned by concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil.

Corn was firm after slipping on Tuesday, with uncertainty over South American weather also supporting prices.

Wheat was steady as the market assessed Russia's announcement of a withdrawal of some troops from near Ukraine. The news had sparked selling on Tuesday as investors took it as a sign of reduced risk to vital Black Sea grain shipments.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 1.1% at $15.69 a bushel by 1153 GMT. The contract had eased back since hitting a nine-month high at $16.33 last Thursday.

Brazilian soybean farmers are expected to produce 125.8 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 8.4 million tonnes less than forecast ahead of a crop tour of key producing regions, consultancy Agroconsult said on Tuesday.

Argentina's farm belt, meanwhile, is set for days of hot and dry weather, weather experts also said on Tuesday.

Traders are scrutinising weather charts, some of which point to increased chances of rain next week in southern Brazil and northern Argentina after hot, dry conditions this week.

"The weather situation will need to be followed closely and harvest forecasts could be revised down further," a European trader said of South American crops.

Drought was also hurting soybean crops in Paraguay. The country's soybean crushing industry will run out of beans to process by the middle of the year, a trade industry body told Reuters, adding it was in talks to import beans for the first time ever.

CBOT corn Cv1 gained 0.7% to $6.42-1/4 a bushel, also supported by a bounce in crude oil. O/R

In wheat markets, CBOT wheat Wv1 added 0.4% to $7.82-1/2 a bushel.

Traders weighed conflicting statements on the possible withdrawal of some Russian troops from around Ukraine, in an ongoing standoff between Moscow and the West. MKTS/GLOB

March wheat on Euronext BL2H2 extended losses to trade down 0.8% at 264.50 euros ($301.11) a tonne, pressured by a stronger euro and concerns about French export prospects ahead of a tender by Algeria. GRA/TEND

Prices at 1153 GMT Last Change Pct Move End 2021 Ytd Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 782.50 2.75 0.35 770.75 1.52 CBOT corn Cv1 642.25 4.25 0.67 593.25 8.26 CBOT soy Sv1 1569.00 17.75 1.14 1339.25 17.16 Paris wheat BL2c1 264.50 -2.25 -0.84 278.50 -5.03 Paris maize EMAc1 249.50 0.00 0.00 226.00 10.40 Paris rape COMc1 698.50 10.25 1.49 754.00 -7.36 WTI crude oil CLc1 93.09 1.02 1.11 75.21 23.77 Euro/dlr EUR= 1.14 0.00 0.25 1.1368 0.14 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8784 euros)

