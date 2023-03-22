Commodities

GRAINS-Soybeans recover from deep losses, but record Brazilian crop limits gains

Credit: REUTERS/RULA ROUHANA

March 22, 2023 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by Naveen Thukral for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged higher on Thursday after two sessions of deep losses, although an upgraded forecast for Brazil's all-time-high crop capped further gains.

Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions while corn also edged higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.1% at $14.49-3/4 a bushel, as of 0008 GMT. Corn CV1 edged 0.1% higher at $6.34-1/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 gained quarter of a cent at $6.63-3/4 a bushel.

* Brazil's soybean output and exports in 2023 will be higher than expected, Brazilian oilseed lobby Abiove said on Wednesday, as local farmers harvest a bumper crop, Chinese demand remains strong and Argentine growers grapple with weather issues.

* Abiove now estimates Brazil's soy production at a record 153.6 million tonnes, 1 million more than the last projection in January.

* Private exporters earlier reported the sale of 178,000 tonnes of corn to China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* Traders were watching for the USDA's weekly report on net export sales of U.S. grains and soy, due on Thursday.

* Prices of agricultural products are also being weighed down by timely rains in France and elsewhere in western Europe, which eased concerns over dry conditions for their wheat crops.

* Ukraine's grain exports for the 2022/23 season, however, totalled 36.3 million tonnes, as of March 22, hit by a smaller harvest and logistical difficulties caused by Russia's invasion, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

* The ministry gave no comparative data for the same date in 2022. It said Ukraine had exported 44.8 million tonnes of grain as of March 27, 2022.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

U.S. stocks fell from near two-week highs on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell re-stated his commitment to curb inflation even as the Fed signaled it might soon pause future interest rate hikes amid recent turmoil in financial markets. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1200 UK BOE Bank Rate March

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1400 US New Home Sales-Units Feb

1500 EU Consumer Confid, Flash March

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

