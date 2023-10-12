GRAINS-Soybeans recover from 22-month low as USDA data awaited

Updates at 1210 GMT, changes byline/dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged up on Thursday, steadying after a 22-month low as the oilseed markets saw a broad recovery while traders awaited a U.S. government report for a supply update.

Wheat and corn were steady as grain markets focused on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world crop report due at 1600 GMT.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.7% at $12.61-1/4 a bushel by 1210 GMT, after earlier setting a new 22-month low at $12.50-1/2.

Crude oil turned higher after a day-earlier slide, while palm oil prices recovered sharply from multi-month lows this week. Soybeans are partly processed for soyoil that can be used in biofuel.

An advancing U.S. harvest and estimates of large supplies in South America have pressured soybeans despite analyst expectations of the USDA trimming its U.S. production forecast.

The Rosario grains exchange said Argentina's soybean harvest could reach 50 million metric tons, higher than the 48 million tons predicted earlier.

Argentine production could add to back-to-back record crops expected in Brazil, the world's biggest soybean exporter.

"Brazil saw a bin-buster this past year ... soybean shipments from Brazil are slowing, but they're still above levels typically seen this time of year," said Arlan Suderman, an analyst at brokerage StoneX.

CBOT corn Cv1 was up 0.2% at $4.88-3/4 a bushel, and wheat Wv1 added 0.4%to $5.58 a bushel.

Corn has held up better than soybeans this week amid uncertainty over U.S. harvest prospects due to mixed weather during the growing season.

"As is often the case, the assessment of 2023 corn yields and acreage is the subject of much debate among traders," consultancy Agritel said, referring to Thursday's USDA report.

Wheat traders were continuing to monitor the southern hemisphere drought and exports from the Black Sea region.

The Rosario grains exchange cut its forecast for Argentina's 2023/24 harvest to 14.3 million tons from 15 million tons after dry weather hit crops in the country.

An import tender being held by Egypt on Thursday showed Bulgarian wheat was cheapest before shipping costs, with Russian wheat offers again aligned at a single price, suggesting unofficial floor price application.

Prices at 1210 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

Prev Close

CBOT wheat Wv1

558.00

2.00

0.36

556.00

CBOT corn Cv1

488.75

0.75

0.15

488.00

CBOT soy Sv1

1261.25

8.75

0.70

1252.50

Paris wheat BL2c1

231.25

0.25

0.11

231.00

Paris maize EMAc1

197.50

-2.00

-1.00

199.50

Paris rapeseed COMc1

410.50

-1.00

-0.24

411.50

WTI crude oil CLc1

84.77

1.28

1.53

83.49

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.06

0.00

-0.02

1.06

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

