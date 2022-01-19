GRAINS-Soybeans rebound on strong demand, wheat up for second session

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, with prices supported by strong demand, although improved weather in South America limited gains.

Wheat rose for a second straight session as cold weather threatened crops in dry parts of the United States.

"Global demand for agriculture products is recovering, which is supporting prices," said one Singapore-based trader.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 added 1.1% to $13.76 a bushel, as of 1106 GMT, after falling for three sessions.

Wheat Wv1 gained 1.6% to $7.81.25 a bushel and corn Cv1 rose 1.25% to $6.06-3/4 a bushel.

Strong demand is supporting soybean prices. In the United States, a National Oilseed Processors Association report showed that processors crushed 186.438 million bushels of soybeans during December, the biggest monthly total on record.

Better-than-expected export inspections in the U.S. also lent support to corn and soybean futures.

Weekly soybean inspections totalled 1.721 million tonnes and corn export inspections were reported at 1.204 million tonnes.

A strong export report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and adverse weather are helping support wheat prices.

"A cold snap is currently underway in the U.S., raising concerns about winter wheat crops weakened by this fall's water deficit," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

The USDA said that weekly export inspections of wheat totalled 369,188 tonnes, up from 234,356 tonnes the prior week and near the high end of market forecasts.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn and soyoil contracts on Tuesday. They were net sellers of soybean and soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1106 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

781,50

12,50

1,63

770,75

1,39

CBOT corn Cv1

607,00

7,50

1,25

593,25

2,32

CBOT soy Sv1

1376,00

14,75

1,08

1339,25

2,74

Paris wheat BL2c1

271,50

3,75

1,40

278,50

-2,51

Paris maize EMAc1

243,75

3,50

1,46

237,00

2,85

Paris rape COMc1

747,25

10,00

1,36

754,00

-0,90

WTI crude oil CLc1

86,75

1,32

1,55

75,21

15,34

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,1345

0,00

0,18

1,1368

-0,20

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V and John Stonestreet)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.