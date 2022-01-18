GRAINS-Soybeans rebound on strong demand, wheat up for second session

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, with prices supported by strong demand, although improved weather in South America limited gains.

Wheat rose for a second straight session as cold weather threatened crop in dry parts of the United States.

"Global demand for agriculture products is recovering, which is supporting prices," said one Singapore-based trader.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 added 0.8% to $13.72-1/2 a bushel, as of 0311 GMT, after falling for three sessions.

Wheat Wv1 gained 0.7% to $7.74 a bushel and corn Cv1 rose 0.8% to $6.04-1/4 a bushel.

Strong demand is supporting soybean prices. In the United States, the National Oilseed Processors Association report showed that processors crushed 186.438 million bushels of soybeans during December, the biggest monthly total on record.

Better-than-expected export inspections in the U.S. also lent support to corn and soybean futures.

Weekly soybean inspections totalled 1.721 million tonnes and corn export inspections were reported at 1.204 million tonnes.

A strong export report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is helping support wheat prices.

The USDA said that weekly export inspections of wheat totalled 369,188 tonnes, up from 234,356 tonnes the prior week and near the high end of market forecasts.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn and soyoil contracts on Tuesday. They were net sellers of soybean and soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)

