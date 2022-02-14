GRAINS-Soybeans rebound on S.American supply worries; wheat eases

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures bounced back on Tuesday with prices rising for two in three sessions on worries about dry weather conditions reducing yields in South America.

Wheat lost ground and corn ticked lower.

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.1% at $5.72 a bushel, as of 0113 GMT.

* Wheat Wv1 lost 0.8% to $7.92-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 gave up 0.3% to $6.54-1/4 a bushel.

* Brazil's farmers had harvested 24% of the soybean area through the end of last week, according to data from agribusiness consultancy AgRural.

* Strong export inspections from the U.S. Department of Agriculture underpinned soybean and corn prices.

* U.S. exporters readied 1.15 million tonnes of soybeans for shipment the week ended Feb. 10, down 6.9% from the week prior but in line with analysts' expectations.

* Export inspections of 1.46 million tonnes of corn were 36.6% higher than the week prior and above trade estimates.

* Losses in the wheat and corn market were curbed by Russia-Ukraine tensions, though diplomatic talks have eased worries about export disruptions in the Black Sea.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of soybeans and soymeal, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

* World shares slid on Monday while oil prices jumped to seven-year highs on U.S. warnings that Russia could soon invade Ukraine, and investors scurried to buy safe-haven government bonds they mostly shunned so far this year. MKTS/GLOB

