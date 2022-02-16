GRAINS-Soybeans rebound from two days of declines with weather in focus

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose 1.8% on Wednesday, halting a two-day fall with the market underpinned by concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil.

"It is the size of the crop in South America that will ultimately drive soybean prices and that situation has not changed with southern production areas in South America still experiencing drought conditions," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa, said in a note to clients.

Soybeans had been caught up in a broad commodities sell-off as corn and wheat dropped sharply on Tuesday after Moscow's announcement that some of its troops were returning to base after drills tempered investor fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine that could disrupt Black Sea export flows.

Corn futures also were firm on Wednesday on concerns about crop production in Brazil and Argentina, while wheat steadied as traders waited for further news and weighed conflicting statements on the possible withdrawal of some Russian troops from around Ukraine.

At 11:37 a.m. CST (1737 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures were up 28-1/2 cents at $15.79-3/4 a bushel.

Traders are scrutinizing weather charts, some of which point to increased chances of rain next week in southern Brazil and northern Argentina after hot, dry conditions this week.

Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said early on Wednesday.

CBOT March corn futures CH2 were up 8-1/4 cents at $6.46-1/4 a bushel and CBOT March soft red winter wheat WH2 was flat at $7.79-3/4 a bushel.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Mark Potter and Barbara Lewis)

