GRAINS-Soybeans rebound after USDA pegs U.S. acres below expectations

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rebounded from early-session lows on Thursday after the Department of Agriculture (USDA) said American farmers planted fewer acres this year than market analysts had forecast ahead of an annual acreage report.

Gains, however, were limited as the agency reported quarterly soybean stocks in line with trade estimates and said it will resurvey growers on acreage in some northern states after wet spring weather delayed field work.

Corn and wheat futures fell to multi-month lows as grain stocks in a quarterly USDA report were in line with trade expectations and plantings topped consensus estimates.

Following the release of the closely watched data, grain traders began shifting their focus back to largely favourable crop weather around the U.S. Midwest farm belt and concerns about demand.

"Tightening soybean stocks and potentially expanding corn and wheat stocks are sending grains lower and lending some support to beans," said Terry Reilly, senior commodities analyst with Futures International.

Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans SQ2 were up 8-3/4 cents to $16.83 a bushel by 12:18 p.m. CDT (1718 GMT) while new-crop November soybeans SX2 were down 2-3/4 cents at $14.75-1/2 a bushel.

September corn futures CU2 fell 27 cents to $6.37 a bushel, the lowest level since March 4, while new-crop December corn CZ2 shed 28-1/4 cents to $6.25-1/2 a bushel. CBOT September wheat WU2 was down 35-1/4 cents at $8.94-3/4 a bushel, a four-month low.

The USDA said corn plantings totalled 89.921 million acres and soybean plantings totalled 88.325 million acres. Analysts were expecting the report to show corn acreage at 89.861 million and soybean acreage at 90.446.

Grain markets are increasingly turning their attention to summer growing conditions for U.S. corn and soybeans.

Moderate temperatures have eased crop worries since a heat wave two weeks ago, though traders were monitoring rainfall after dryness in parts of the Midwest.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton in Beijing Editing by Rashmi Aich, Amy Caren Daniel, David Goodman and Paul Simao)

