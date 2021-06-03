GRAINS-Soybeans poised for second weekly gain on global supply concerns

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Friday, with the market set for a second week of gains on dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and strong demand.

Wheat gained more ground and the market was on track for its first weekly gain in four weeks, while corn ticked higher.

"U.S. dryness is causing a concern even though it is early to cut crop estimates," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. "Traders are looking for reasons to buy but change their mind a few times each day."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 added 0.1% to $15.50-1/4 a bushel by 0236 GMT. Soybeans are up 1.3% this week, the biggest 7-day gain in a month.

Corn Cv1 has risen 1.3% for the week after closing down 0.4% last week. Wheat Wv1 is up 2.3% this week, the first weekly gain in a month.

Hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest caused concern for newly planted corn and soybean crops, though it remains early in the growing season.

In Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told Reuters that the country's new formula-based grain export taxes would remain in place as long as there is increased global demand for food.

Brazil's worst water crisis in almost a century will impact river navigation and make transportation of goods more expensive in the world's largest exporter of commodities ranging from soybeans to coffee and sugar.

Still, late-planted corn in Argentina is delivering higher-than-expected yields, with 34.1% of the 2020/21 crop already harvested, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybeans, soyoil, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.