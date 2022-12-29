GRAINS-Soybeans pause after six-month peak

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched lower on Thursday, consolidating after a rally to a six-month peak, as investors gauged adverse weather for Argentine crops and the consequences of China's dropping of strict COVID-19 measures.

Wheat and corn eased from multi-week highs struck in the previous session, as traders awaited a clearer assessment of frost damage to U.S. wheat crops and as mounting COVID-19 infections in China tempered demand hopes.

Some participants booked profits after the rally in grains that may have been amplified by thin holiday volumes, traders said.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.2% at $15.11-1/2 a bushel by 1154 GMT, after closing on Wednesday above the $15 level for the first time since late June.

Crude oil fell as a surge in COVID-19 outbreaks in China created concern about short-term disruption, even as investors saw potential for a demand upturn next year as the country re-opens. O/R

Drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, is threatening prospects for next year's soybean harvest. After less than expected rainfall last weekend in the country's main growing belt, attention has turned to showers forecast in the week ahead.

"The rain expected this weekend into Monday will be extremely important," one agricultural analyst said.

"Opportunities to plant crops will begin to run out in the middle part of January."

CBOT wheat Wv1 gave up 1.3% to $7.75 a bushel and corn Cv1 eased 0.4% to $6.80 a bushel.

Wheat has rallied in the last week as cold weather gripped the United States, threatening to damage winter wheat crops already weakened by drought.

Wheat markets remained capped by Russian competition in export markets, as illustrated by a purchase of 200,000 tonnes of Russian wheat by Egypt this week.

Prices at 1154 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

775.00

-10.50

-1.34

770.75

0.55

CBOT corn Cv1

680.00

-2.75

-0.40

593.25

14.62

CBOT soy Sv1

1511.50

-2.75

-0.18

1339.25

12.86

Paris wheat BL2c1

310.75

-3.75

-1.19

276.75

12.29

Paris maize EMAc1

297.25

-2.00

-0.67

226.00

31.53

Paris rape COMc1

570.75

-7.75

-1.34

754.00

-24.30

WTI crude oil CLc1

77.87

-1.09

-1.38

75.21

3.54

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.06

0.00

0.27

1.1368

-6.43

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Barbara Lewis)

