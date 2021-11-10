GRAINS-Soybeans pause after rally on surprise USDA yield cut

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors weighed an unexpected cut to the U.S. government's harvest forecast against favourable crop conditions in Brazil and easing demand in China.

Wheat and corn edged higher thanks to some spillover support from Tuesday's rally in soybeans.

In its widely followed monthly supply and demand report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reduced its projections for U.S. soybean yields and production, wrong-footing analysts who had on average expected the agency to increase its harvest outlook.

However, the USDA still increased its forecast for U.S. soybean stocks in 2021/22 as it trimmed export prospects.

"(The) U.S. soybean crop is estimated to be lower, but Chinese demand is key for prices," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down a quarter of a cent at $12.11-3/4 a bushel by 1301 GMT.

It jumped about 2% on Tuesday, rebounding after touching its lowest since December 2020. GRA/

China's October soybean imports fell 41.2% from a year earlier, hitting the lowest level since March 2020, customs data showed on Sunday.

Brazilian planting has also got off to a good start, raising prospects for a bumper crop that could challenge U.S. exports in early 2022.

"CBOT soybeans' detractors got their fingers burned by this (USDA) report, but there doesn't appear to be (an) enormous amount of upside from here unless weather deteriorates in South America," Rabobank said in a note.

Wheat Wv1 was virtually flat at $7.78-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 was up 0.5% at $5.57-1/4 a bushel.

The USDA made an upward revision to its 2021 harvest outlook for corn, but it trimmed expected 2021-22 carryout stocks on improved demand.

The potential for farmers to plant less corn next year because of high fertiliser prices was also helping to underpin prices, traders said.

Prices at 1301 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

778.75

0.25

0.03

640.50

21.58

CBOT corn Cv1

557.25

2.50

0.45

484.00

15.13

CBOT soy Sv1

1211.75

-0.25

-0.02

1311.00

-7.57

Paris wheat BL2Z1

287.25

1.25

0.44

192.50

49.22

Paris maize EMAc1

234.25

-1.25

-0.53

219.00

6.96

Paris rape COMc1

695.75

3.00

0.43

418.25

66.35

WTI crude oil CLc1

83.69

-0.46

-0.55

48.52

72.49

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.16

0.00

-0.33

1.2100

-4.52

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.