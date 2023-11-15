GRAINS-Soybeans pause after hitting 2-1/2 month high

Updates at 1306 GMT, changes dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean inched down on Wednesday after setting a new 2-1/2-month high as investors weighed torrid weather in Brazilian crop belts and brisk demand for U.S. supplies.

Corn and wheat futures also ticked lower.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.1% at $13.88-1/4 a bushel by 1306 GMT.

It earlier reached its highest since Aug. 30 at $13.98-1/2, surpassing a previous 2-1/2 month peak struck on Tuesday, though it remained shy of the $14 psychological threshold.

A heatwave in Brazil has amplified concerns about dry planting conditions in northern and central regions.

Consultancy AgRural lowered its forecast for Brazil's 2023/24 soybean crop on Monday by 1.1 million metric tons to 163.5 million tons and said further cuts were possible before the end of the month.

However, rain forecast for next week could bring relief and turn attention back to large global supplies of the oilseed.

"Over the next couple of weeks I expect prices to lose ground," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at Australian agricultural brokerage IKON Commodities, citing prospects that Brazilian production would still rise and Argentine output would rebound after this year's drought.

A wave of sales of U.S. beans to China also boosted Chicago soybeans. Market participants were awaiting the outcome of a highly anticipated meeting on Wednesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for further indications on agricultural trade.

The soybean market is also bracing for monthly U.S. crush data.

The U.S. soybean crush likely hit an all-time monthly high in October, analysts said ahead of a National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Wednesday. NOPA members were estimated to have crushed 187.237 million bushels last month.

Chicago futures were also supported on Tuesday by a slide in the dollar after U.S. inflation data boosted expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates further.

A steadying in the dollar on Wednesday, as investors waited for a U.S. producer price indicator, helped curb U.S. grains. FRX/

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.4% to $4.76-1/2 a bushel and CBOT wheat Wv1 was 0.1% lower at $5.71-1/4 a bushel.

Corn prices remained capped by last week's U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast for a record U.S. harvest.

The wheat market was still facing pressure from competitive Black Sea supplies and efforts by Ukraine to revive its maritime exports.

Prices at 1306 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

571.25

-0.75

-0.13

CBOT corn Cv1

476.50

-1.75

-0.37

CBOT soy Sv1

1388.25

-1.50

-0.11

Paris wheat BL2c1

230.75

-1.00

-0.43

Paris maize EMAc1

208.50

0.25

0.12

Paris rapeseed COMc1

444.00

-2.00

-0.45

WTI crude oil CLc1

78.06

-0.20

-0.26

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

-0.13

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Mark Potter)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

