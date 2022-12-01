GRAINS-Soybeans off two-month high as soyoil slides

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased on Thursday, with a slide in byproduct soyoil countering optimism about Chinese demand that had pushed soybeans to a two-month high in the previous session.

Wheat fell on pressure from ample Black Sea supplies, while corn fell for a third session as it also faced export competition.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was 0.8% lower at $14.57-1/2 a bushel, as of 1233 GMT, after climbing to its highest since Sept. 21 at $14.78-1/2 on Wednesday.

Soybeans and wider commodity markets have been buoyed by signs that China is softening its tone on COVID-19 rules after rare public protests in the world's second-largest economy.

But CBOT soyoil BOv1 shed more than 4% on Thursday, fuelling wider losses in vegetable oil markets, with traders citing disappointment with reported U.S. biofuel policy targets.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will propose hikes in the amount of ethanol and other biofuels that oil refiners must blend into fuel over the next three years, two sources told Reuters.

"Soyoil prices went through the roof on the many new renewable diesel projects announced in the past months, with the thinking that the EPA would logically align with increased production capacity," a European trader said.

"But leaked bits we got yesterday tell a different story."

Soyoil like other vegetable oils is used to produce biodiesel as an alternative to traditional petroleum fuel.

Palm oil futures in Malaysia slipped 3.6%. POI/

U.S. soybean export sales, however, reported this week and wider hopes that Beijing will ease lockdowns were underpinning soybean prices.

"Talk that China is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in certain cities helped to support," research firm Hightower said in a report.

In cereals, CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 0.8% at $7.89-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 gave up 0.4% to $6.64-1/2 a bushel.

Cheap supplies from Russia and Ukraine, as well as favourable corn crop prospects in Brazil, were keeping a lid on wheat and corn futures.

Traders will get an update on demand from weekly U.S. export sales data later on Thursday.

Prices at 1233 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

789.25

-6.25

-0.79

770.75

2.40

CBOT corn Cv1

664.50

-2.50

-0.37

593.25

12.01

CBOT soy Sv1

1457.50

-12.00

-0.82

1339.25

8.83

Paris wheat BL2c1

324.50

-2.00

-0.61

276.75

17.25

Paris maize EMAc1

298.50

-2.00

-0.67

226.00

32.08

Paris rape COMc1

588.75

-11.00

-1.83

754.00

-21.92

WTI crude oil CLc1

81.53

0.98

1.22

75.21

8.40

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.04

0.00

0.40

1.1368

-8.10

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

