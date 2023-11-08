GRAINS-Soybeans near two-month high on Brazilian crop woes, Chinese demand

Soybeans rise as uneven Brazil weather raises early crop worries

Chinese buying of U.S. cargoes further support to oilseed market

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices firmed more than 1% on Wednesday, trading close to their highest levels in two months, as adverse weather conditions in top exporter Brazil and strong Chinese demand underpinned the market.

Wheat edged higher, recouping some of the previous session's losses, although prices remained under pressure from improved U.S. crop conditions.

"Brazilian soybean planting programme is running slightly behind schedule due to erratic weather," said one Singapore-based trader. "At this stage, we are not too worried as there is still time."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 1.2% at $13.78-1/4 a bushel, as of 1119 GMT, not far from the previous session's highest since Sept. 6 at $13.80 a bushel.

Wheat Wv1 gained 1.5% at $5.78-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 edged 0.9% higher to $4.73-1/2 a bushel.

Brazil, the world's top soybean supplier, saw torrential rainfall in southern areas, while arid conditions persisted to the north.

Weather forecasts for November do not show a significant change in overall conditions, with scattered rains in central-north areas and downpours in the south likely compromising Brazil's 2024 soy yields and output.

However, it is early to determine whether soy will be spoiled in the world's biggest supplier of the oilseed.

The ongoing El Nino weather pattern is set to last until at least April 2024, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday, pushing up temperatures in a year already on track to be the warmest on record.

On the demand front, China booked its largest single-day U.S. soybean purchases in at least three months on Tuesday, traders said, offering a glimmer of hope for the most valuable U.S. farm export after overseas sales of the 2023 harvest had fallen well behind the normal pace.

Traders are waiting for the USDA to issue its November supply/demand and crop production data on Thursday.

Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought around 550,000 to more than 600,000 metric tons of milling wheat at around $266 a metric ton, cost and freight (c&f) included in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sohini Goswami)

