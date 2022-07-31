US Markets

GRAINS-Soybeans near 4-week top as hot weather threatens U.S. crop

Chicago soybean futures rose for a seventh consecutive session on Monday to trade near previous week's highest level since late-June, with forecast of hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raising concerns over supplies.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) <Sv1> was up 0.5% at $14.76-1/4 a bushel, as of
0031 GMT, not far from Friday's four-week high of $14.89 a
bushel.
    * Wheat <Wv1> added 1.3% to $8.18-1/4 a bushel and corn
<Cv1> eased half a cent to $6.19-1/2 a bushel.
    * Despite recent rains and below-normal temperatures across
parts of the U.S. Midwest, forecasts are pointing to hot and dry
weather in early August, raising concerns for soybean crops
during their crucial pod development, as well as for
late-planted corn still pollinating.
    * U.S. exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of
soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the
2022/2023 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
reported on Friday.
    * The condition of France's maize crop deteriorated sharply
for a second consecutive week, data from farm office
FranceAgriMer showed, in a sign that dry weather in the European
Union's biggest grain maize producer is taking a tolls.
[nL8N2ZA2HM]
    * An estimated 68% of the grain maize crop was in good or
excellent condition in the week ended July 25, down from 75% the
previous week, 83% in the week ended July 11 and 84% in the week
to July 4, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.
    * The wheat market is focussed on Ukraine's grain exports
through the Black Sea.
    * Ukraine's president visited a Black Sea port on Friday to
show his country is ready to start exporting grain under a
U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages, and
said Kyiv was awaiting the signal for the first shipment.
[nL1N2ZA0UM]
    * On a rare trip out of Kyiv since Russia's Feb. 24
invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced a Russian
Black Sea blockade that has prevented Ukraine from exporting
grain, contributing to a sharp rise in global grain prices.
    * China's securities regulator has approved trading of
soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it
said on Friday. [nL1N2ZA0W2]
    * Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil,
corn and soymeal futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of
CBOT wheat futures contracts, traders said. <COMFUND/CBT>
    
    MARKETS NEWS
    * U.S. stocks extended their mid-summer rebound on Friday,
with the dollar and some longer-term Treasury yields dipping, as
Wall Street cheered positive corporate news in spite of
increased labor costs and other indicators of continued
inflation. [MKTS/GLOB]
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0030  Japan    JaibunBK Mfg PMI Final SA    July
0145  China    Caixin Mfg PMI Final         July
0500  India    S&P Global Mfg PMI           July
0750  France   S&P Global Mfg PMI           July
0755  Germany  S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI       July
0800  EU       S&P Global Mfg Final PMI     July
0830  UK       S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI        July
0900  EU       Unemployment Rate            June
1345  US       S&P Global Mfg PMI Final     July
1400  US       ISM Manufacturing PMI        July

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
 ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters
Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

