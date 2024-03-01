GRAINS-Soybeans near 3-year low as LatAm supplies keep lid on prices

Soybeans up after dropping to three year low on supply pressure

S.American supplies, slowing Chinese demand to weigh on prices

SINGAPORE/PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans inched higher on Friday, with the market recovering from last session's three-year low, although large South American supplies and lacklustre demand for U.S. cargoes are expected to curb the upside potential in prices.

The wheat market faced headwinds from ample Black Sea supplies.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 added 0.6% to $11.48 a bushel, as of 1230 GMT. The market dropped to its weakest level since November 2020 at $11.28-1/2 a bushel on Thursday.

Corn Cv1 fell 0.3% to $4.28-1/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 lost 0.9% to $5.71-1/4 a bushel.

Short-covering by speculative investors had helped grain markets bounce off lows this week, but plentiful supply in the Americas and the Black Sea region is likely to keep a lid on prices.

"U.S. soybean producers continue to find themselves under pressure as, on the one hand, Mainland Chinese import demand appears uncertain and, on the other hand, Brazilian supplies are both voluminous and priced more competitively," according to a report from BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions.

Industry association Abiove cut its estimate for Brazil's 2024 soybean output for the second time this month to 153.8 million metric tons due to adverse weather.

But Brazilian production would still be close to last year's record crop of around 159 million tons.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday left its forecasts unchanged for the 2023/24 corn and soybean harvest, halting a series of cuts in its estimates as recent rains provided relief to crops.

The grains exchange kept its forecast for the soybean harvest at 52.5 million tons, while corn estimates remained at 56.5 million tons.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday, and net sellers of soybean futures, traders said. Funds were net even in soyoil, they said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1230 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

571.25

-5.00

-0.87

CBOT corn Cv1

428.25

-1.25

-0.29

CBOT soy Sv1

1148.00

7.25

0.64

Paris wheat BL2K4

193.50

-2.50

-1.28

Paris maize EMAc1

174.00

-4.00

-2.25

Paris rapeseed COMc1

413.50

1.50

0.36

WTI crude oil CLc1

79.46

1.20

1.53

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

0.15

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich and Sohini Goswami)

