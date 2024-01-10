GRAINS-Soybeans near 2-year lows as South American supply outlook improves

Adds analyst comment, updates prices

CANBERRA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures regained some ground on Thursday but remained near their lowest levels since December 2021 amid lacklustre demand for U.S. exports and an improved supply outlook from South America.

Corn futures rose but were close to their lowest since December 2020. Wheat also gained.

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.9% at $12.47-1/4 a bushel by 0404 GMT after slipping to $12.34 on Tuesday.

However, prices were still down nearly 4% so far this month.

The price outlook for soybeans was "neutral or bearish", Pistoia said.

Conab also said Brazil should remain the world's top soybean exporter, even if its 98.4 million ton export projection is slightly below the 101.8 million tons shipped in the 2022/23 season.

In Argentina, the Rosario grains exchange raised its estimate for the 2023/2024 soybean harvest by 2 million tons to 52 million tons.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange said soybean and corn planting would see favourable weather over the next few days, further easing supply concerns.

On the demand side, concern is growing over weak U.S. export sales. It has been weeks since the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a flash sale of soybeans or corn.

U.S. soybean exports this season are well behind last year, with cheaper Brazilian beans dominating the market.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybeans on Wednesday while buying corn and wheat, traders said.

CBOT corn Cv1 was up 0.3% at $4.61 a bushel after falling as low as $4.52 on Monday and Tuesday. Prices have been pushed down by a record U.S. crop.

Conab said Brazil's production would fall to 117.6 million tons and its exports would decline to 35 million tons this season from 56 million tons in the last.

However, Argentina's 2023/2024 corn harvest should reach a record 59 million metric tons, the Rosario grains exchange said, raising its forecast by three million tons.

Wheat Wv1 was up 0.4% at $6.13-1/4 a bushel.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)

