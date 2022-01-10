GRAINS-Soybeans muted amid pressure from improved S.American weather outlook

Commodities

Chicago soybeans were largely unchanged on Tuesday, after suffering losses in the last session, with prices under pressure from forecasts calling for much-needed rains in dry areas of South America.

Corn gained ground, while wheat eased as traders squared positions ahead of key supply-demand and stocks reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) due on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most-active soybean contract Sv1 lost quarter of a cent to $13.84-1/2 a bushel, as of 0151 GMT. Corn Cv1 added 0.3% to $6.01-1/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 fell 0.4% to $7.59 a bushel.

* The soybean market is under pressure from outlooks for beneficial moisture in the six- to 10-day period in drought-hit areas of southern Brazil and Argentina.

* Dry weather has threatened crop prospects in those areas, prompting several private analysts last week to slash their projections for Brazil's soybean harvest.

* Brazilian soybean farmers have started to reap their crop in the states of Parana and Mato Grosso, with an overall 0.2% of the country's planted area already harvested, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday.

* Ukraine has exported 33.5 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 23.2% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

* Ahead of the USDA's reports, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the government to report the tightest U.S. Dec. 1 wheat stocks since 2007, and the largest U.S. winter wheat seedings since 2016.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of wheat futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday despite staging a comeback late in the day, as bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as March led investors to pare risky assets and lifted the 10-year Treasury yield to a two-year high. MKTS/GLOB

