GRAINS-Soybeans inch up on bargain-buying, market eyes Brazilian supplies

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

January 07, 2024 — 08:29 pm EST

Written by Naveen Thukral for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions on Monday with bargain-buying underpinning prices, although ample old-crop supplies and improved weather in top exporter Brazil limited the upside potential of the market.

Corn firmed after last week's losses, while wheat lost ground.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 rose 0.2% to $12.59 a bushel, as of 0107 GMT. The market is trading close to last session's lowest since mid-Oct.

* Corn Cv1 added 0.2% to $4.61-3/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 lost 0.5% to $6.13 a bushel.

* Soybean futures are facing headwinds as rains have reduced concerns about crop losses in Brazil, the world's biggest exporter of the oilseed.

* U.S. exporters are likely to face stiff competition from Brazil in the soybean market this year.

* Brazilian soybean exports will reach at least 1.3 million metric tons in January, a sharp increase from the 940,000 tons exported in the same month last year, according to projections released on Friday by Anec, a grain exporters group.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported on Friday export sales of U.S. 2023/24 soybeans in the week ended Dec. 28 were 201,600 metric tons, below analysts' expectations for 500,000 to 1,300,000 tons. Weekly U.S. corn and wheat sales also missed expectations.

* This week, the USDA is slated to issue a quarterly U.S. grain stocks report and monthly data on global supply/demand.

* In news on easing concerns over global food price inflation, the United Nations food agency's world price index ended last year about 10% below its 2022, with values in December also down from the previous month.

* The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 118.5 points in December, down 1.5% from November and 10.1% below December 2022 levels.

* Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Jan. 2, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares started in a muted mood after Wall Street snapped its winning streak, while investors braced for U.S. inflation data and a corporate reporting season where good results are needed to justify high stock valuations. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Nov

0700 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA Nov

0700 Germany Consumer Goods SA Nov

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Dec

1000 EU Unemployment Rate Nov

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

