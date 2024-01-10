GRAINS-Soybeans hover near 2-year lows as South American supply outlook improves

CANBERRA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures regained some ground on Thursday but remained near their lowest levels since December 2021, amid lacklustre demand for U.S. exports and an improved supply outlook from South America.

Corn futures also inched higher, but were close to their lowest since December 2020, while wheat dipped.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.4% at $12.41-1/2 a bushel by 0120 GMT after slipping to $12.34 on Tuesday.

* CBOT corn Cv1 edged up 0.1% at $4.59-3/4 a bushel after hitting $4.52 on Monday and Tuesday.

* Wheat Wv1 was down 0.2% at $6.09-1/2 a bushel.

* Recent rains in Brazil have eased concerns over dryness that had been driving down yield estimates. With harvesting now underway, crop agency Conab projected a 155.3 million metric ton 2023/24 crop, around 5 million tons less than it previously forecast but still a record high.

* Conab also said Brazil should remain the world's top soybean exporter, even if its 98.4 million ton export projection is slightly below the 101.8 million tons shipped in the 2022/23 season.

* Meanwhile, the Rosario grains exchange raised its estimate for Argentina's 2023/2024 soybean harvest by 2 million tons to 52 million tons, and the Buenos Aires grains exchange said soybean and corn planting would see favourable weather over the next few days, further easing supply concerns.

* On the demand side, concern is growing over weak U.S. export sales. It has been weeks since the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported a flash sale of soybeans or corn. Soybean exports this season are well behind last year.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybeans on Wednesday while buying corn and wheat, traders said.

* In corn markets, Conab said Brazil's production would fall to 117.6 million tons and its exports would decline to 35 million tons this season from 56 million tons in the last.

* However, Argentina's 2023/2024 corn harvest should reach a record 59 million metric tons, the Rosario grains exchange said, raising its forecast by three million tons.

MARKETS NEWS

Global stock indexes rose and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged up on Wednesday as investors awaited a U.S. consumer price report that could give clues on when the Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates. MKTS/GLOB

