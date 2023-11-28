News & Insights

US Markets

GRAINS-Soybeans hold gains as dry weather hits Brazilian supply outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

November 28, 2023 — 09:28 pm EST

Written by Peter Hobson for Reuters ->

CANBERRA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures on Wednesday held on to gains made in the previous session amid expectations that hot and dry weather in Brazil would reduce yields in the world's top producer.

Wheat futures rose while corn fell.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was unchanged at $13.46-1/2 a bushel by 0213 GMT after rising 1.3% on Tuesday.

* CBOT corn Cv1 fell 0.1% to $4.73 a bushel and wheat Wv1 rose 0.6% to $5.75-1/2 a bushel.

* Brazilian farmers should reap 155 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2023/24 cycle, 10 million tons below initial expectations, after drought affected those in Mato Grosso state who planted their crop early, a consultant at MB Agro said.

* The forecast was below the 163 million metric ton harvest expected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

* Also supporting prices was a USDA confirmation that U.S. exporters sold 123,300 metric tons of soybeans to unknown destinations for 2023/24 delivery.

* Soybeans rose to a 2-1/2-month high of $13.98-1/2 a bushel in mid-November on fears that dry weather in South America would reduce harvests.

* Prices have since drifted lower, but speculators still hold a net long soybean position.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybeans, wheat and soyoil futures on Tuesday and sellers of corn and soymeal, traders said.

* In wheat markets, Agritel said Russian production could reach 90 million tons in 2024 after favourable autumn sowing and Russian supply including that drawn from stocks could be above 100 million tons for a third consecutive season in 2024/25.

* Russia is the world's biggest wheat exporter. Plentiful shipments from the country have held wheat prices near 3-year lows in recent months.

* However, Russia's Izvestia newspaper reported that the government may impose a ban on grain exports if its stockpiles fall to 10 million tons.

* Russian export prices for 12.5% protein wheat for FOB delivery in January rose by $5 last week to $235 a ton, helped by a drop in shipments due to stormy weather in ports, the IKAR agriculture consultancy reported.

* Ukrainian farmers have almost completed their winter crop sowing, seeding about 5.96 million hectares as of Nov. 28, the country's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

MSCI's global stock index advanced on Tuesday while the dollar fell as a Federal Reserve official signalled that the U.S. central bank was done raising rates and could even consider rate cuts if inflation keeps easing. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.