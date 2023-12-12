News & Insights

GRAINS-Soybeans hold firm as Brazilian weather watched

Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

December 12, 2023 — 07:06 am EST

Written by Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral for Reuters ->

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged up on Tuesday to their highest in almost two weeks as concerns over adverse weather in Brazil and a run of export sales for U.S. supplies underpinned the oilseed market.

Wheat and corn prices also ticked higher, steadying after losses in the previous session as investors awaited U.S. inflation data later on Tuesday. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT Sv1 was up 0.1% at $13.37-3/4 a bushel at 1155 GMT. The contract earlier rose to the highest since Nov. 30 at $13.44.

Weather forecasts showed high temperatures and limited rain in the northern half of Brazil in the week ahead, which may maintain parched field conditions that have disrupted soybean planting.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, meanwhile, on Monday announced private sales of 132,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations in the 2023/24 marketing year, maintaining a series of large U.S. export deals.

"This good (U.S. export) sales momentum was compounded by fears of a deterioration in yield potential in Brazil, where weather conditions seem unfavorable this week," consultancy Agritel said.

CBOT corn Cv1 was up 0.4% at $4.83-1/2 a bushel while wheat Wv1 added 0.5% to $6.12-1/2 a bushel.

Chicago wheat tumbled 3.5% on Monday, giving back some of its gains from an export-fuelled rally that took prices to a four-month top last week.

After a flurry of export sales to China, the recent rally has made U.S. wheat less competitive.

Wheat traders are watching for results from tenders on Tuesday by Algeria and Tunisia to gauge prices of European and Black Sea origins. GRA/TEND

Prices 1155 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

612.50

3.00

0.49

CBOT corn Cv1

483.50

2.00

0.42

CBOT soy Sv1

1337.75

1.75

0.13

Paris wheat BL2c1

0.00

-228.25

-100.00

Paris maize EMAc1

199.00

-2.00

-1.00

Paris rapeseed COMc1

442.50

-3.25

-0.73

WTI crude oil CLc1

71.08

-0.24

-0.34

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

0.29

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mark Potter)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

