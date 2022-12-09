GRAINS-Soybeans hold at three-month high ahead of USDA report

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans held firm at a nearly three-month high on Friday as demand led by top importer China underpinned the market while traders awaited world crop forecasts from the U.S. government.

Wheat and corn edged higher as cereals consolidated following one-year and three-month lows, respectively, this week reflected concerns over sluggish exports.

Price movements were limited as crop markets sought direction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world outlook due at 1700 GMT.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.1% at $14.88-1/4 a bushel by 1136 GMT.

The contract earlier reached its highest since Sept. 13 at $14.92-3/4, just above a previous three-month top on Thursday.

The USDA on Thursday reported sales of 118,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 718,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year.

That marked the third flash sale of soybeans to China this week, spurring broader hopes that easing COVID-19 measures in China will boost demand.

For the week ended Dec. 1, export sales of soybeans totalled 1.746 million tonnes, the USDA also reported on Thursday, beating the high-end of trade forecast. EXP/SOY

Drought in major soy producer Argentina has also supported Chicago futures.

Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday.

Traders were assessing possible relief for Argentine crops from showers this week, as well as increased export sales spurred by a latest government exchange-rate mechanism.

Uncertainty over Argentine harvest prospects has countered supply pressure from bumper crops expected in Brazil.

CBOT wheat Wv1 added 0.5% to $7.49-3/4 a bushel, and corn Cv1 rose 0.4% to $6.44-3/4 a bushel.

Weekly U.S. wheat export sales were near the low-end of analysts' forecasts, while corn sales were in the middle of trade estimates. EXP/WHEEXP/CORN

News that Egypt had bought 260,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via private talks on Thursday underscored competition from Black Sea supplies, despite disruption caused by the war in Ukraine.

Prices at 1136 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

749.75

3.50

0.47

770.75

-2.72

CBOT corn Cv1

644.75

2.25

0.35

593.25

8.68

CBOT soy Sv1

1488.25

2.00

0.13

1339.25

11.13

Paris wheat BL2c1

307.00

-1.00

-0.32

276.75

10.93

Paris maize EMAc1

290.50

-0.50

-0.17

226.00

28.54

Paris rape COMc1

573.00

1.75

0.31

754.00

-24.01

WTI crude oil CLc1

71.95

0.49

0.69

75.21

-4.33

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.06

0.00

0.03

1.1368

-7.12

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.