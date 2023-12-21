GRAINS-Soybeans hit two-week low as Brazil supply fears ease

Adds analyst comment, updates prices

CANBERRA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures hit a two-week low on Friday as expected rainfall in Brazil eased concerns that arid conditions in the world's top soy exporter would drive yields lower and tighten supply.

Wheat and corn futures were little changed.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.1% at $13.03-1/4, as of 0409 GMT. Earlier in the day, it fell to $12.98, the lowest since Dec. 7. Prices are down around 1% so far this week.

Dry weather in Brazil has led to lower soybean harvest estimates, with Rabobank on Thursday downgrading its 2023/24 forecast to 158 million metric tons from 163 million, but rain this month should limit crop damage in the central and northern cropping zones.

Rains are also helping crops in Argentina, another major producer, reports from the government and the leading grains exchange showed.

Soybean production could double in Argentina to 50 million tons and also increase in Paraguay and Uruguay, said StoneX analyst Arlan Suderman.

"Those three countries alone could offset a dozen mmt (million metric tons) of soybean exports or more lost by production problems in Brazil," he said.

After a record soybean crop earlier this year, Brazil is also offering fierce competition to U.S. exporters, shipping more soybeans and corn to China than the United States in November, a period when the U.S. harvest usually sees a rush of exports.

CBOT soybean futures rose from around $9 a bushel in 2020 to as high as $17.84 in June 2022, but prices have fallen 15% this year and are set for their first yearly decline since 2018.

Speculators are generally betting on higher soybean prices but commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT futures on Thursday, traders said.

Funds were, meanwhile, of corn and wheat, despite speculators being generally bearish on the outlook for prices.

CBOT corn Cv1 rose 0.1% on Friday to $4.72-3/4 a bushel but was down around 2% this week.

The closure of rail crossings on the Texas-Mexico border has stoked concerns about possible U.S. export disruptions, but corn futures remain near three-year lows, with prices down 30% this year after a record U.S. harvest.

The European Commission increased its forecast for usable EU production of maize (corn) in 2023/24 to 61.4 million metric tons from 59.9 million and lowered its forecast for EU maize imports to 19.0 million tons from 20.0 million.

Chicago wheat Wv1 was flat at $6.12-3/4 a bushel and down around 2.5% for the week.

Global production of wheat is expected to rebound to 768.8 million metric tons in 2024/25 from 745.3 million in 2023/24, consultants Strategie Grains said in first projections for next season, adding that corn production should be stable.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Subhranshu Sahu)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

