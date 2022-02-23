GRAINS-Soybeans hit highest since mid-May on LatAm dryness; wheat, corn ease

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, to their highest since the middle of May with dry weather in South America reducing production and buoyed by a rally in soybean oil linked to the Ukraine-Russian conflict.

Wheat and corn eased after strong gains in the last session, although losses were limited by escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions which could disrupt supplies from a key exporting region.

"It is mainly dry weather in Brazil and Argentina which is driving gains in soybean prices and its products across the board," said one Singapore-based trader at a company which sells U.S. and Brazilian beans to China.

The-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 rose 0.6% to $16.44-1/4 a bushel, as of 1200 GMT, having climbed earlier in the session to $16.50 a bushel, the highest since May.

Wheat Wv1 lost 0.35% to $8.49-1/2 a bushel, after rallying more than 6% on Tuesday, while corn Cv1 slid 0.6% to $6.66-1/4 a bushel, having added more than 3% in the last session.

The market is closely monitoring the weather in South American corn and soybean production areas, as well as drought conditions in the U.S. Plains wheat belt where the winter crop is due to break dormancy.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE

Escalating tension between global crop heavyweights Russia and Ukraine could force wheat, corn and sunflower oil buyers to seek alternative shipments.

It has already spurred demand for rival palm oil and soyoil, fuelling a red-hot vegetable oil market.

Although there is a reduction in demand for Ukrainian agricultural products from buyers fearing possible future problems with shipments, no complications had yet been observed, Ukrainian consultancy UkrAgroConsult said.

"We expect the main importers to return to active purchasing soon, as Ukraine has a significant share of the global agricultural market, with grain and vegoil supplies of a good quality and reasonable prices," it said in a note.

Prices at 1200 GMT Last Change Pct Move End 2021 Ytd Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 849,50 -3,00 -0,35 770,75 10,22 CBOT corn Cv1 668,25 -4,25 -0,63 593,25 12,64 CBOT soy Sv1 1644,25 9,25 0,57 1339,25 22,77 Paris wheat BL2c1 279,75 1,25 0,45 278,50 0,45 Paris maize EMAc1 265,00 3,25 1,24 237,00 11,81 Paris rape COMc1 735,50 6,00 0,82 754,00 -2,45 WTI crude oil CLc1 91,62 -0,29 -0,32 75,21 21,82 Euro/dlr EUR= 1,1342 0,00 0,15 1,1368 -0,23 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.