GRAINS-Soybeans hit highest since mid-May on LatAm dryness; wheat, corn ease

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, to their highest since the middle of May with dry weather in South America reducing production.

Wheat and corn eased after strong gains in the last session, although losses were limited by escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions which could disrupt supplies from a key exporting region.

"It is mainly dry weather in Brazil and Argentina which is driving gains in soybean prices and its products across the board," said one Singapore-based trader at a company which sells U.S. and Brazilian beans to China.

The-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 rose 0.8% to $16.48 a bushel, as of 0346 GMT, having climbed earlier in the session to $16.50 a bushel, the highest since May.

Wheat Wv1 lost 0.7% to $8.46-3/4 a bushel, after rallying more than 6% on Tuesday, while corn Cv1 slid 0.2% to $6.71 a bushel, having added more than 3% in the last session.

The market is closely monitoring the weather in South American corn and soybean production areas, as well as drought conditions in the U.S. Plains wheat belt where the winter crop is due to break dormancy.

Argentine farmers have sold 39.2 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season so far after selling some 368,200 tonnes in the most recent week period, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report that included data through Feb. 16.

In China, Dalian soymeal DSMcv1 futures gained more than 2% while Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to a record high. POI/

RUSSIA-UKRAINE

Escalating tensions between global crop heavyweights Russia and Ukraine are likely to force wheat, corn and sunflower oil buyers to seek alternative shipments, driving up world food prices already near multi-year highs, analysts and traders said.

Traders are assessing the impact of fresh measures by the West to deter a further Russian incursion into Ukraine after Germany put the brakes on a new gas pipeline and Britain hit Russian banks with sanctions.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

