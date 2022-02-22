GRAINS-Soybeans hit highest since mid-May on LatAm dryness; wheat, corn ease

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, to their highest since the middle of May with dry weather in South America curbing production.

Wheat and corn eased after strong gains in the last session, although losses were curbed amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions which could disrupt supplies from a key exporting region.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 rose 0.5% to $16-43-3/4 a bushel, as of 0139 GMT, having climbed earlier in the session to $16.46 a bushel, the highest since May.

* Wheat Wv1 lost 0.8% to $8.46 a bushel, after rallying more than 6% on Tuesday, while corn Cv1 slid 0.3% to $6.72-1/2 a bushel, having added more than 3% in the last session.

* The market is closely monitoring the weather in South American corn and soybean production areas, as well as drought conditions in the U.S. Plains wheat belt where the winter crop is due to break dormancy.

* Argentine farmers have sold 39.2 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season so far after selling some 368,200 tonnes in the most recent week period, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report that included data through Feb. 16.

* Escalating tensions between global crop heavyweights Russia and Ukraine are likely to force wheat, corn and sunflower oil buyers to seek alternative shipments, driving up world food prices already near multi-year highs, analysts and traders said.

* Traders are assessing the impact of fresh measures by the West to deter a further Russian incursion into Ukraine after Germany put the brakes on a new gas pipeline and Britain hit Russian banks with sanctions.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Crude oil futures on Tuesday reached their highest levels since 2014 on supply concerns and stocks sold off in a volatile session as investors eyed international responses after Russia sent troops into parts of Ukraine. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)

