GRAINS-Soybeans hit 9-month high on South America crop worries

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures extended a rally on Thursday to a nine-month high as a sharp cut to Brazil's official harvest forecast fanned concerns about weather damage to South American crops.

Corn reached its highest since June as traders also assessed the risk of dry weather cutting production of the grain in Brazil and Argentina.

The most-active soybean contract Sv1 was up 20-1/2 cents at $16.15-1/4 a bushel by 10 a.m. CST (1600 GMT). It earlier reached $16.33 a bushel, highest since May 13, after Brazilian food supply and statistics agency Conab reduced its soybean harvest outlook by 15 million tonnes.

Conab now expects farmers in Brazil to harvest 125.4 million tonnes in 2021/22. That is much lower than the 134 million tonnes forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a separate World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report on Wednesday.

"People are laughing at WASDE," said Jim Gerlach, president of Indiana-based broker A/C Trading.

Some private analysts had already predicted Brazilian production would drop to around 125 million tonnes amid dry weather in the south of the country, and traders widely expect the USDA to make further cuts to South American supply.

"The market is still cutting its South American crop estimates," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Argentina's weather suggests that revision process likely has not finished."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday exporters sold 299,700 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations. Of the total, 233,700 tonnes is for delivery in the 2021/2022 marketing year and 66,000 tonnes is for 2022/2023.

CBOT corn Cv1 was up 9-1/2 cents at $6.56-1/4, after earlier reaching its highest since June 24. CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 8-1/2 cents at $7.93-1/2 a bushel.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Bernadette Baum)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.