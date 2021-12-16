GRAINS-Soybeans hit 3-week top as soyoil climbs; wheat, corn end higher

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures touched a three-week top on Thursday as soyoil futures rose 2% and hit their highest in a week on signs of tightening U.S. vegetable oil supplies and fresh export demand, traders said.

Wheat futures rose by nearly 2%, bouncing back from a 4% drop a day earlier, supported by strong weekly export sales and dry conditions in the U.S. Plains after powerful wind storms raked the region. Corn futures followed the firm trend.

Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans SF2 settled up 14-3/4 cents, or 1.2%, at $12.77-1/4 per bushel, after reaching $12.80-3/4, the contract's highest since Nov. 24. January soyoil BOF2 ended up 1.18 cents, or 2.2%, at 54.65 cents per pound.

CBOT March wheat WH2 settled up 14-1/2 cents at $7.70-1/2 per bushel and March corn CH2 finished 5-1/2 cents higher at $5.91-1/4 a bushel.

Soybeans climbed as soyoil extended its rally a day after the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said soyoil supplies among its U.S. members slipped in November, surprising analysts who had expected stockpiles to climb.

"Yesterday's NOPA report confirmed declining soyoil stocks as the first of the new generation renewable fuel plants open, and amid an increase in export activity of late," Arlan Suderman, StoneX chief commodities economist, wrote in a note.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 20,000 tonnes of U.S. soyoil to India.

Traders continued to monitor crop weather in South America. Agribusiness consultancy AgRural trimmed its estimate of Brazil's soybean crop to 144.7 million tonnes, from 145.4 million previously, and lowered its all-corn estimate to 114.4 million tonnes, from 115.5 million, citing dryness in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Meanwhile, Argentina's central farm belt is set for very high temperatures in the coming days, followed by moderate to heavy rains, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said.

Wheat futures rose on bargain buying and strong weekly export sales. The USDA said U.S. wheat sales in the week ended Dec. 9 totalled 650,600 tonnes, exceeding a range of trade expectations for 200,000 to 450,000 tonnes.

Traders were assessing the impact on winter wheat of Wednesday's storms in the U.S. Plains, which brought hurricane-force winds from Kansas and Nebraska through Iowa to Minnesota and Wisconsin.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Emily Chow in Beijing; Editing by Alison Williams and Grant McCool)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.