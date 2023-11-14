GRAINS-Soybeans hit 2-1/2-month high amid Brazil supply fears

Adds analyst comment, updates prices

CANBERRA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures hit a 2-1/2-month high on Wednesday, with concerns that unfavourable weather will shrink the harvest in top producer Brazil, fuelling a rally that had lifted prices by 11% in the last five weeks.

Corn and wheat futures edged lower.

Soybeans are also benefiting from a rise in demand for U.S. beans from domestic crushers and buyers in China, said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at Australian agricultural brokerage IKON Commodities.

But he said the rally was unlikely to last because production from Brazil and Argentina would together be higher than last year even if some yield is lost to bad weather.

"Over the next couple of weeks I expect prices to lose ground," he said.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.1% at $13.88 a bushel by 0404 GMT after touching $13.92-1/4, the highest since Aug. 30, earlier in the session.

CBOT corn Cv1 slipped 0.4% to $4.76-1/2 a bushel and wheat Wv1 fell 0.2% to $5.71 a bushel.

Dryness in northern and central Brazil and excessive rains in southern areas threatened soy and corn production in the world's biggest soybean exporter.

Consultancy AgRural lowered its forecast for Brazil's 2023/24 soybean crop on Monday by 1.1 million metric tons to 163.5 million tons and said further cuts were possible before the end of the month.

A rally to contract highs in CBOT soymeal futures SMZ3 has also lifted soybeans. Demand for U.S. soymeal has benefited from low production in drought-hit exporter Argentina.

The U.S. soybean crush likely hit an all-time monthly high in October, analysts said ahead of a National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Wednesday. NOPA members were estimated to have crushed 187.237 million bushels last month.

A weaker U.S. dollar helped support CBOT prices by making U.S. farm products more competitive for buyers with other currencies. The dollar lost 1.5% against a basket of major peers on Tuesday following weak U.S. inflation data. FRX/

A string of sales of U.S. beans to China also boosted Chicago soybeans. StoneX analyst Arlan Suderman said China booked 62 cargoes of U.S. soybeans last week, roughly double the normal weekly pace for early November.

Soybeans faced technical resistance at their 200-day moving average, now around $13.90.

Speculators have been building long positions in soybean and soymeal futures, helping push up prices. They bought more on Tuesday, traders said.

In corn markets, France raised its official estimate of this year's maize harvest to 12.20 million metric tons, up 13.3% from 2022, due to summer rain. Heavy rainfall is, however, disrupting harvesting in some parts of the country.

Wheat prices largely shrugged off an unexpected fall in ratings for U.S. winter wheat. The U.S. government rated 47% of the crop in good-to-excellent condition, down from 50% a week earlier but still at a four-year high.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.