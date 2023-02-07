GRAINS-Soybeans firm with crop data in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Matthew Chye

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Tuesday, drawing support from stronger vegetable oil prices as participants awaited U.S. government crop forecasts for a latest gauge of South American harvest prospects.

Corn and wheat edged lower as attention turned to Wednesday's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly world crop report.

Investors were also waiting for a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Tuesday for further clues on interest rate policy. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.5% at $15.29-1/2 a bushel by 1222 GMT.

Soyoil futures BOv1 were higher, tracking strength in palm oil after Indonesia said it would suspend some export permits, while soymeal SMv1 eased as traders assessed rain forecasts for drought-affected Argentina.

The market is also factoring in an expected record crop in Brazil, though early harvesting has been slowed by heavy rain.

"The next 36 hours are a countdown to Wednesday's WASDE fireworks," Peak Trading Research said in a note, referring to the USDA's February World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE).

"Traders will be watching South American crop estimates and China demand numbers."

Grain markets will also get a supply update on Tuesday from official Canadian stocks estimates.

CBOT corn Cv1 ticked down 0.3% to $6.77-1/4 a bushel while wheat Wv1 eased 0.3% to $7.48 a bushel.

The corn market is also seeking a clearer picture on South American harvest potential, as well as the next planting season in the United States, where farmers are planning to boost corn acreage.

Forecast rains in some U.S. growing zones were capping wheat prices, though part of the Plains hard red winter belt was seen staying dry.

The wheat market was also awaiting results from two international tenders issued by Algeria as a further indication of competition from Black Sea supplies.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Matthew Chye in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)

