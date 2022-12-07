GRAINS-Soybeans firm on demand optimism, wheat faces pressure from Black Sea supplies

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, gaining more ground as expectations of demand recovery from top importer China, amid easing COVID-19 curbs, underpinned the market.
Wheat dipped after last session's strong gains as prices were weighed down by record Russian supplies, while corn firmed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT)
* Soybeans are being supported by optimism that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will fuel further exports.
* China's November imports of soybeans fell 14% on the year to 7.35 million tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday, as logistics woes in top supplier the United States helped confound expectations for a significant rise.
* Argentina soybean sales surged last week to 74.2% of the current harvest, helped by a preferential exchange rate, though sales trailed the totals seen at the same point last year, the government said Wednesday.
* Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies.
* Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Wednesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June wheat exports to 43.9 million tonnes from 43.7 million tonnes due to current active shipments.
* Forecasts for a record crop in Australia have also eased global supply concerns and added weight to U.S. wheat markets.
* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean,
soymeal and corn futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers
of soyoil futures, traders said.
MARKET NEWS
* World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Australia Trade Balance G&S
Oct 1330 US
Keywords: GLOBAL GRAINS/
