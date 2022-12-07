US Markets

GRAINS-Soybeans firm on demand optimism, wheat faces pressure from Black Sea supplies

December 07, 2022 — 09:04 pm EST

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, gaining more ground as expectations of demand recovery from top importer China, amid easing COVID-19 curbs, underpinned the market.

Wheat dipped after last session's strong gains as prices were weighed down by record Russian supplies, while corn firmed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% to $14.73-1/2 a bushel, as of 0144 GMT, while wheat lost 0.1% to $4.79 a bushel. Corn rose 0.1% to $6.42 a bushel.

* Soybeans are being supported by optimism that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will fuel further exports.

* China's November imports of soybeans fell 14% on the year to 7.35 million tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday, as logistics woes in top supplier the United States helped confound expectations for a significant rise.

* Argentina soybean sales surged last week to 74.2% of the current harvest, helped by a preferential exchange rate, though sales trailed the totals seen at the same point last year, the government said Wednesday.

* Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies.

* Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Wednesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June wheat exports to 43.9 million tonnes from 43.7 million tonnes due to current active shipments.

* Forecasts for a record crop in Australia have also eased global supply concerns and added weight to U.S. wheat markets.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Australia Trade Balance G&S

Oct 1330 US

Initial Jobless Clm Weekly (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL GRAINS/

