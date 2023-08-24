GRAINS-Soybeans firm on crop risks, corn and wheat consolidate

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Thursday as hot, dry weather and varied results from a field tour created uncertainty over U.S. harvest prospects.

Corn inched down as the market assessed results from this week's Pro Farmer crop tour, while wheat was also little changed as traders monitored drought in North American spring wheat belts and war news from grain exporters Ukraine and Russia.

The most-active soybean contract Sv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $13.67-1/4 a bushel by 1151 GMT.

"U.S. weather is becoming an issue for corn, wheat and soybeans," said a Singapore-based trader.

Midwest crops are facing sweltering temperatures and a lack of rainfall this week. Milder weather is forecast next week but little precipitation is projected.

Analysts were also watching a firm currency trend in Brazil, which could help make U.S. soybean exports more competitive.

"The stronger Brazilian real and dry weather maps are pushing the soy complex higher," Peak Trading Research said in a note.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday reported private export sales of 100,000 tons of soymeal to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year.

This week's Midwest crop tour has generally shown soy and corn potential above last year's but mixed levels compared with the average of recent years.

Illinois soybean pod counts and corn yield prospects are above last year and the three-year average, scouts on an annual Midwest crop tour found on Wednesday.

Corn yield prospects are near to below average across western Iowa, tour scouts also found.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.3% at $4.89-1/4 a bushel while wheat Wv1 was flat at $6.39-3/4 a bushel.

Russian drones struck Ukrainian grain facilities at the Danube River port of Izmail on Wednesday.

However, market reaction was moderate as the impact on overall Black Sea supply appeared limited as massive Russian wheat exports continue.

Consultancy Agritel on Thursday forecast Russian wheat exports at 49 million metric tons in 2023/24, joining other analysts in anticipating a new record for Russia this season.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.